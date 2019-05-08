  3. Regional
Horror movie Kayla's makers purchase Rs. 5 Lakhs worth of dolls for a song sequence!

Regional

Horror movie Kayla's makers purchase 5 lakh worth of dolls for a song sequence!

Kayla's makers are going all out to ensure that the movie's quality is on par with its fellow competitors of the same genre.

back
Baby KaylaBhaskar SeenuvasanDana Naidu​horrorKausalyaKaylaTrending In South
nextAmmy Virk gifts his parents a brand new Range Rover and posts a heartwarming message!

within