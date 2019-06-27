In Com Staff June 27 2019, 4.42 pm June 27 2019, 4.42 pm

Vasudevan (Kishore) and Radha (Sri Ranjani) are an elderly couple residing in Chennai. Vasudevan is a retired army man suffering from Alzheimer's disease and his child-like adamancy makes life difficult for Radha. However, he has abundant love for Radha, though he only remembers her name and not the person. Well, the couple had an endearing love story in their younger days. What happens in their present-day lives when incessant rains followed by floods hit Chennai, forms the rest of the story of House Owner. Watch the movie in the theatres to know how things unfold.

Actor-turned-director Lakshmy Ramakrishnan is known for her unique storylines and impressive characterization, especially the innate human connect in her works. She takes it a notch higher with House Owner. The absolutely brilliant writing, characterization, and filmmaking are only overshadowed by the performances of Kishore and Sri Ranjani. Known to be a power-packed performer, Kishore has delivered many memorable portrayals but his acting in this movie will outclass them all. After seeing her performance in House Owner, one can only say that the filmmakers who have cast Sri Ranjani in their projects so far haven't utilized her full potential as an actor. These two actors are the life and soul of Lakshmy Ramakrishnan's House Owner.

'Pasanga' Kishore as the young Vasudevan and Lovelyn Chandrasekhar as the young Radha, live up to the benchmark set by the senior actors. Lovelyn, who is making her acting debut in this movie, is the daughter of actress Viji Chandrashekar. Though the movie seems to revolve just around these four, unknown to the viewers the other characters like Mini, Ramya and John creep up on you. The effortless transition between the past and the present and the realistic depiction of the Chennai floods have been amazingly done. Each and every department - art, cinematography, lighting, and editing have given their absolute best and it shows in the overall output. Special mention must go to Ghibran for his music, which elevates the visuals to an altogether different plane. Sound designer Tapas should also be credited for the continuous presence of the sounds of heavy rains which embed the feel of the movie into the viewer.