How Gautham Karthik walked the extra mile for Devarattam

Siddarthsrinivas April 26 2019, 1.26 pm April 26 2019, 1.26 pm

Gautham Karthik is one of those heavily talented young artists in the industry, who hasn’t quite got his worth with due to some disappointments in the projects he had banked on. Despite a really good performance in the thriller Mr Chandramouli, the film failed to take off at the box office. However, the actor’s upcoming rural action-drama Devarattam which comes out on May 1 looks like a safe bet, thanks to the entertainment value that it carries and the impressive promos which have dropped by so far. Gautham plays Vetri, an angry young man who just cannot stop himself from turning up the mercury when he sees some wrongdoers around him. The film’s trailer and posters have indicated that it will have a lot of action sequences, for which Gautham has put in the extra effort.

Speaking about the work that went into it, he says “The action in the film isn’t gory, but there are a lot of fights which deserved some special preparation. Except for car or bike crashes, I do all my stunts on my own, and hence, I ended up injuring myself as well. I went to Power Pandi master, who takes classes at the YMCA grounds. He taught me a lot of new tricks, which helped improve my flexibility as well. I took the video recordings from the stunt classes and met my action director Dhilip Subbarayan with it. He worked according to it, and with some help from the fighters in his clan, things worked out well.”

Directed by Muthaiya, Devarattam has Manjima Mohan playing the heroine. The film has music by Nivas K Prasanna, who has churned out a couple of hit numbers.