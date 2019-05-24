  3. Regional
How has Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiyam performed in its debut election?

Regional

How has Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiyam performed in its debut election?

Kamal Haasan's party was launched in 2018 and contested in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

back
Kamal HaasanKurudhi PunalMakkal Needhi MaiyamPuducherryTamil NaduTrending In South
nextQuickies 24th May 2019: Anurag Kashyap complains to PM Modi, Priyanka Chopra visits UNICEF children, Sunil Grover not visiting Kapil's show and more...

within