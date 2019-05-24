How has Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiyam performed in its debut election?

In Com Staff May 24 2019, 9.06 pm May 24 2019, 9.06 pm

Ulaga Nayagan Kamal Haasan is pretty new to politics as he launched his Makkal Needhi Maiyam in February 2018. There is also a flag for the party and a logo too. He also announced a team of advisers and he started touring the state to understand the politics better. When the Lok Sabha elections were announced, Kamal Haasan also made it clear that his party would be contesting in the 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu and the lone seat in Puducherry. With the results out, let us see how his party performed in their maiden election.

Initially, Kamal was in oscillation over whether he would go all alone in the election or align with any party. He was constantly criticizing the ruling AIADMK government and was favouring the DMK led by Stalin. However, when the DMK did not want his party as their ally, Kamal did a U-turn and started finding faults with DMK too. Then finally, he announced that his party would go all alone in this election and that he did not want to be tainted by their corruption. However, the Kurudhi Punal actor also announced that he would not be contesting but let his party workers do it this time.

As for the performance of his party men in the recently held elections, they have done decently, and in 12 places they have secured the third position. They are A G Mourya from North Chennai, Kameela Nasser from Central Chennai, Rangarajan from South Chennai, Dr.R Mahendran from Coimbatore, Mookambigai Rathinam from Pollachi, V S Chandrakumar from Tiruppur, M Sridhar from Sriperumbudur, Saravanakumar from Erode, Prabhu Manikandan from Salem, Azhagar from Madurai, Dr M Logarangan from Tiruvallur and MAS Subramanyam from Puducherry.

Right from the beginning, Kamal made it evident that he was anti-Hindu and all his campaign speeches also reiterated that. The most conspicuous one was his campaign speech in Aravakurichi where he said that independent India’s first terrorist was a Hindu who was Nathuram Godse. This got him in serious trouble and also in the middle of many controversies. Now with the results out, people feel that if he takes on a neutral stance and focuses on developmental issues rather than being a divisive force, his party could emerge as the third alternate.