image
  3. Regional
How Vijay's Sarkar inspired a common man to use 49P in Lok Sabha polls

Regional

How Vijay's Sarkar inspired a common man to use 49P in Lok Sabha polls

A person named Manikandan exercised his voting rights through 49 P in Tirunelveli district in the same way as Vijay did in his film Sarkar

back
AtleeDarbarmurugadossRajinikanthSundar RamasamyThalapathy Vijay
nextVadivelu casts his vote in typical comic fashion and claims this election to be different!

within