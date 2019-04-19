How Vijay's Sarkar inspired a common man to use 49P in Lok Sabha polls

Lmk April 19 2019, 10.17 pm April 19 2019, 10.17 pm

Thalapathy Vijay’s most recent film Sarkar was a political drama which raised awareness about Section 49 P. When a person finds out that his vote has been wrongly cast by some other person, he can still go ahead, claim his voting right and cast his vote, through this section. Vijay’s character Sundar Ramasamy fights for his voting right in the first half of the film and in the process, he ruffles the political system in Tamil Nadu. The film went on to emerge successful after its grand release for Diwali last year, and people also came to know about 49 P. The director of the film AR Murugadoss and Vijay fans in fact are quite proud about Sarkar due to the 49 P factor.

As we know, the Tamil Nadu leg of the Lok Sabha elections took place on April 18. A person named Manikandan, who belongs to Panagudi, which is a panchayat town in Tirunelveli district, exercised his voting rights through 49 P after his vote was fraudulently cast by another person. The makers of Sarkar are quite thrilled with this development and they’ve released a press statement associating themselves with this news. When a film goes beyond just the silver screen and becomes relevant in real life too, it is definitely something worth mentioning!

Murugadoss is currently busy canning his next, Darbar starring Rajinikanth in the lead. Vijay meanwhile is in the process of shooting for his 63rd film with Atlee. The star was most recently spotted at the elections casting his vote after waiting patiently along with the public.