VIP Hrishikesh to unite with Pelli Choopulu co-writer for his next

Actor Hrishikesh played Dhanush's younger brother in VIP and VIP 2. He also did the lead role in the horror comedy Rum, which unfortunately tanked at the box office. The tall actor has now signed a new film titled Super Talkies which is to be produced by Sameer Bharat Ram and directed by debutant Balu Sharma. Shirley will be the lead heroine paired opposite Hrisikesh. Interestingly, Balu Sharma had worked as a co-writer and co-director in the memorable Telugu Hit, Pelli Choopulu back in 2016. We hear that Super Talkies will be an entertaining romantic-drama just like Pelli Choopulu.

The shoot of the film will begin in September. Super Talkies is planned as a Tamil-Telugu bilingual. Interestingly, the team is planning to rope in 5 different music directors for the 5 songs to be featured in the film. This is something similar to what director Vasanth did with his Yai Nee Romba Azhaga Irukey back in 2002, when he had 5 different composers (Raghav-Raja, Srinivas, Ramesh Vinayagam, Murugavel and Aravind-Shanker) delivering a song each for the Shaam - Sneha starrer. All the songs became popular.

Super Talkies looks like an innovative and breezy new attempt. Let’s wish the team all the success.