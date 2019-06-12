In Com Staff June 12 2019, 11.32 pm June 12 2019, 11.32 pm

Produced by Kalpataru Pictures, Suttu Pidikka Utharavu (Order to shoot and catch) is scheduled for a June 14 release. This film is directed by Ramprakash Rayappa who earlier directed films like Thamizhukku Enn Ondrai Azhuthavum with Nakul and Pokkiri Raja with Jiiva. His third directorial is Suttu Pidikka Utharavu, which features Vikranth, Mysskin, and Suseenthiran in the lead. This film has Athulya Ravi as the lady lead. In one of their recent promotional interviews, Vikranth and Mysskin have stated why they came on-board despite them not wanting to do the film at the beginning.

Vikranth’s last Tamil film was Nenjil Thunivirundhaal, in 2017 and after two years he will be seen in Suttu Pidikka Utharavu. In a recent interview, he explained how he became a part of SPU despite not wanting to do it initially. “Honestly, I did not want to act in Suttu Pidikka Utharavu because it is a multi-starrer. It is not that I am against multi-starrers but I have done quite a few such films in the recent past and did not want to be typecast in yet another such movie. Also, I was busy with my solo hero film Bakrid. However, when director Ramprakash Rayappa narrated the story, within ten minutes I changed my mind and decided I wanted to do this film for sure,” stated Vikranth.