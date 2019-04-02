I was supposed to do Mullum Malarum: Kamal Haasan's emotional speech at veteran director Mahendran's funeral

In Com Staff April 02 2019, 9.45 pm April 02 2019, 9.45 pm

Tamil Film Industry suffered a huge loss on Tuesday as veteran film director J Mahendran, who was 79, died in Chennai days after he was hospitalised following complications after a dialysis session. Big wigs like Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan, Vairamuthu, Illayaraja and many from the Industry paid homage to Mahendran at his Kovilampakam residence. One of the firsts to arrive was none other than Rajinikanth who shot to stardom with the director’s debut film Mullum Malarum (1978). Emotional Kamal Haasan also shared a few words on this sad occasion and revealed that he was supposed to do Mullum Malarum.

Talking about the late director Kamal told the press, “I knew him from the time of Thanga Pathakkam but then I was supposed to do Mullum Malarum with him. I remember making Balu Mahendra and Mahendran meet in my house, which is now Makkal Needhi Maiam office, and suggested them to make a movie and even worked as a production manager, towards the end, to bring out the great movie Mullum Malarum.” He also added, “Needless to say that many youngsters came off to do films inspired by him, he is such an amazing person. Although he started out simple, he has achieved his best. I have only one feeling that Mahendran could have done more. Complete life, nice family, great works. Tamil Cinema will forever remember and uphold his legacy.”

Many took to social media to mourn this huge loss. The veteran director has directed only 12 films but each of them went on to become the best films the Tamil audience has ever seen. Recently, he even took to acting and was seen actor Vijay's Thery and Rajinikanth's Petta.