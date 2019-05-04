"I watch Ajith films' mass scenes and compose theme music for my projects", composer Sam CS reveals

In Com Staff May 04 2019, 8.08 pm May 04 2019, 8.08 pm

Music composer Sam CS, who rose to fame with his intense and powerful background score in Vikram Vedha is one of the most sought after musicians in the industry. His recent film was Arulnithi's K-13, that released this weekend, while there are two more films of his, that will release in this month of May. The list includes Atharvaa's cop film, 100, and Vishal's action entertainer, Ayogya. Sam, in one of his recent interviews, shared his source of inspiration in real life and during his composing sessions.

Sam CS' inspiration is actor Ajith Kumar, who is fondly called as Thala in Kollywood. In one of his recent interviews with a popular media house, Sam shared that he had an entry into cinema, similar to that of Ajith's. He said, "I had no idea about music and I was working in the field of IT and Computers. I was just an avid listener of music. When I felt that I am not destined to be in software, I decided to change my path and that is when I decided to become a music director. But, I didn't know anyone from the industry and had no influential background. At that time, Ajith sir was my only source of inspiration because he was also someone who made it big in cinema with his self-confidence and sheer hard work. I like him personally as a human being and professionally as an actor. I watch all of his films and it would be a great blessing if I get to compose music for his film in the future."

Sam also shared that he watches Ajith film's scenes while composing theme tracks for his films. "I usually compose the theme music before a film's shoot and at that time, we wouldn't get any visuals from the film. So, my source of visuals would be Ajith sir's films. I would watch some of his mass action films and compose my version of music to that scene. That music will get converted into a theme track for one of my films."