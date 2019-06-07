2019, so far, has been a very eventful year for India. With the IPL, the Lok Sabha Elections and now the ICC World Cup, a lot has been happening! As the World Cup fever grips the country, people are glued on their TV screens or mobile phones over anything else. While India has already gotten their first victory, other countries, too, are fighting their best to secure positions at the top of the table. The 10th match of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 took place between West Indies and Australia and it was one hell of a watch. While Australia won by 15 runs, thanks to Mitchell Starc, fans around the world were not too happy with the loss of the West Indies team.
Many took to Twitter to express their disappointment with the umpire's decision. In fact, many celebrities also raised their voices against the umpire’s decisions. Dhanush decided to join the bandwagon and share his opinion. He wrote that the umpire must be happy after the match as he did not want West Indies to win at any cost. He also urged ICC to look into the matter and called the umpiring poor and biased. He further went on to congratulate the team of West Indies for fighting so well. Siddharth, too, took to Twitter and stated it is a shame that despite so much technological advancement, matches are being lost because of umpires.
He also wrote 'Windies were shaken by umpiring today'. Well, it looks like fans are not taking this loss lightly at all. However, West Indies captain Jason Holder encouraged his batsmen to play better next time. It is to be seen whether ICC will take any further action towards better umpiring or not. Till then, we hope you are enjoying the matches! Stay tuned for more updates.