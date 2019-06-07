In Com Staff June 07 2019, 7.10 pm June 07 2019, 7.10 pm

2019, so far, has been a very eventful year for India. With the IPL, the Lok Sabha Elections and now the ICC World Cup, a lot has been happening! As the World Cup fever grips the country, people are glued on their TV screens or mobile phones over anything else. While India has already gotten their first victory, other countries, too, are fighting their best to secure positions at the top of the table. The 10th match of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 took place between West Indies and Australia and it was one hell of a watch. While Australia won by 15 runs, thanks to Mitchell Starc, fans around the world were not too happy with the loss of the West Indies team.

Many took to Twitter to express their disappointment with the umpire's decision. In fact, many celebrities also raised their voices against the umpire’s decisions. Dhanush decided to join the bandwagon and share his opinion. He wrote that the umpire must be happy after the match as he did not want West Indies to win at any cost. He also urged ICC to look into the matter and called the umpiring poor and biased. He further went on to congratulate the team of West Indies for fighting so well. Siddharth, too, took to Twitter and stated it is a shame that despite so much technological advancement, matches are being lost because of umpires.

I hope that umpire is happy who dint want West Indies to win at any cost !! #congratsumpire .. well fought windies. Had to be looked into. #icc poor umpiring at its level best. Oh biased as well. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) June 6, 2019

Time to start docking umpires' match fees when they forget to call 5 inch over steppings or get more than 3 reversals through appeals. With this much technology, there can't be matches lost because of mediocre umpiring. Windies were shaken by umpiring today. #CWC19#WIvsAUS — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) June 6, 2019