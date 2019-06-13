Ranjini Maitra June 13 2019, 11.23 pm June 13 2019, 11.23 pm

Ever met a legend you have admired for many years? Every time any such instance takes place, it brings along incomparable happiness. Telugu star Mahesh Babu was in for a similar experience. The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is on and cricket has already occupied our to-do lists. What better mood enhancer than to actually catch up with a cricketing legend, that too in England itself?

Such a long introduction, because it deserves so. Mahesh Babu, who is in England to watch the matches live, had a major fanboy moment with Sir Anderson Montgomery Everton Roberts aka Andy Roberts, a legendary West Indian fast bowler. Stars don't have fanboy moments, says who? Dressed in a Hugo Boss sweatshirt and a pair of denim, the actor flashes a warm smile. Roberts, on the other hand, is too cool to be 68, in his beige trousers and a grey jacket.

View this post on Instagram With the legend himself... Andy Roberts... huge fanboy moment 😎😎😎 A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh) on Jun 13, 2019 at 12:51am PDT

Mahesh and wife Namrata Shirodkar are actually having an enviable vacation right now. They had a great time in Paris before they moved to Germany. That was followed by a quick visit to Italy!

The actor enjoyed the India-Australia match with son Gautam Ghattamaneni, and shared a mandatory picture from The Oval as well!