In Com Staff June 03 2019, 6.06 pm June 03 2019, 6.06 pm

Music maestro Ilayaraja celebrated his 76th birthday Monday, the 2nd of June. There were wishes pouring in for the much-acclaimed music composer from all over the world in person and also through social media. He thanked one and all and after meeting with his fans on Monday, the Annakili composer interacted with the press. In his interaction with the media, he said that he would be making an important announcement later in the musical program in the evening. As per that he announced in the grand event that he would take the responsibility of constructing a building for the south Indian cine musicians.

The musical program titled as Isai Kondadudum Isai was held at the EVP film city in the suburbs of Chennai last evening (2nd June) commemorating Ilayaraja’s birthday. It was attended by stalwarts such as S B Balasubramanian, K J Yesudas, Bombay Jayashree Ramnath, Kamal Haasan, Devi Sri Prasad, Mano, music composers Dheena, S A Rajkumar, Srikanth Deva, Baradwaj and many others. In the beautifully decorated stage, Ilayaraja announced that it will be difficult to construct a building for the cine musicians from the money that comes from the program. Therefore, he takes upon himself and in his money, he would construct the building. The announcement was met with thunderous applause from people present.