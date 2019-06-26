In Com Staff June 26 2019, 9.17 pm June 26 2019, 9.17 pm

Those who scroll down through the comments while watching Ilayaraja songs on YouTube know that the maestro's appeal knows no language. People from all over the world listen to Ilayaraja’s tunes without any idea what the lyrics mean and leave impressed comments. Such people are now in luck as an upcoming Tamil movie will have an English song composed by the musical genius. The song will appear in the upcoming movie, Munpadhivu, being directed by GM Duraipandian. The movie revolves around the subject of teenage infatuation and the moviemakers are in the lookout for a female lead as well as teenaged actors. According to the director, the song will begin with a ‘Tamil touch’, but Isaignani will be giving it western touches. The song will reportedly be recorded by Wednesday.

The director of the movie had no qualms in explaining the context of the song for us. 'Grass looks greener on the other riverbank' seems to be the moral here. "Village boys have a liking towards pizzas, burgers and the like. Similarly, boys from the cities find life in the village interesting. This is the context of the song," the director told the media. The song itself has the young boys arranging an event in the village, and the 'female lead' who is of their age is visiting. Australian filmmaker of Indian origin, Julien Karikalan, had earlier gotten the maestro to compose music for his English movie, Love & Love Only; other than this, finding Ilayaraja songs in English is an impossible task.