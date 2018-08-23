Imaikkaa Nodigal: Atharva gets insecure, demands exclusive press meet

Audio launches in Tamil cinema are considered to be a very serious exercise, with the makers bringing each and every member from the cast and crew to the event and spending a bomb on promoting their film. However, the audio launch of Imaikkaa Nodigal which took place few weeks ago turned out to be an amusing affair. Even though the cast of the film has famous stars such as Nayanthara, Atharva and Anurag Kashyap, none of them turned up to the event.

While it has been noted that Nayanthara is a star who does not make it to the promotions of her films, and Anurag Kashyap had a solid reason that he was out of station. So it looks like it was Atharva who was the odd one out. Though the team had stated that the actor was busy with his production venture Semma Botha Aagathey, there has been some truth hiding behind the story. In reality, Atharva was miffed that he was not receiving the attention that both Nayanthara and Anurag Kashyap got for this film – and in turn, skipped the event.

To make amends, the team of Imaikkaa Nodigal organized a special press meet on Wednesday for the film, putting the spotlight only on Atharva. Most of the digital posters and the standees focused on the actor, with the actor as the center of attraction through the event. And guess what, the main members of the team even praised him without much warrant.

Given that Atharva is insecure at an early stage in his career, we’re now wondering what may become of him going forward!