Imman Annachi loses over 41 sovereigns gold in burglary at his house!

Comedian and TV show host Imman Annachi has carved a niche for himself with his unique slang and funny way of handling conversations. He made a big break with his show Sollunganne Sollunga before reaching the masses with his Kutty Chutties children's show. In his career in movies since 2006, Imman Annachi has acted in a number of varied roles with his latest big ticket release being the 2018 release Saamy Square. His role in Traffic Ramasamy was also well received. Imman Annachi's 2019 has begun with two releases - Podhu Nalan Karudhi and Nethraa. Now, he has hit the headlines for being a victim, after his house was burgled.

Earlier today, it came to light that a burglar had struck at Imman Annachi's house, making off with around 41.5 sovereigns of gold that he had kept in his bureau. Imman Annachi is also known for the blingy accessories he sports and it has now come to light that the jewelry he wears in his daily life has gone missing. Talking about this incident, the actor says, "Around 41.5 sovereigns of gold, the same ones that people have seen me wearing regularly, has been burgled from my house. I had kept them in bureau and found them gone today. This is my hard-earned money and not something that I got easily. A complaint has been registered with the Police and they have promised to recover it all at the earliest!"

Imman Annachi resides at Arumbakkam with his family. However, now his entire family are out of town on account of his children's summer vacations. The Arumbakkam Police have registered a case and have begun investigating. They have also obtained the CCTV footage from Imman Annachi's house and are looking at identifying the criminals. There are also reports that apart from the jewelry, around Rs 10,000 worth of cash has also gone missing. We hope the Police catch the perpetrators soon and Imman Annachi gets back his lost property. Stay tuned for updates...