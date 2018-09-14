Imman lines up his plans for Thala Ajith's Viswasam

D.Imman, with over 100 films to his credit, is definitely the most prolific music composer in Tamil cinema along with Yuvan Shankar Raja, who is a fellow centurion. Imman is gearing up for the release of the Sivakarthikeyan - Samantha starrer Seemaraja this week. His songs for the film are slowly catching up with the audience after the initially cold response. They are expected to get more popular with the visuals, like how the ‘Machakanni’ number emerged a hit with its video which was launched a few days back.

Imman also has the Thala Ajith biggie Viswasam in his kitty. In a recent casual chat with the composer, we came to know that he will be delivering 4 songs and 1 quintessential mass theme track for the film. He said that the album will have peppy numbers as well as his trademark melody songs. He added that the album's flavor will encompass the film's two distinct urban and rural backdrops.

Imman has also reportedly signed on to do the music for the upcoming Vijay Sethupathi film with director Vijay Chander (of Sketch and Vaalu). The director's two earlier films had music by Thaman and it seems that he has gone for Imman this time around.