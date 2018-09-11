Immense outpouring of love for Aaradhana Sivakarthikeyan's debut

In recent times, it's safe to say that Vaayadi Petha Pulla from Kanaa is the most talked about Tamil song. It has been crooned by Sivakarthikeyan and his 4-year-old daughter Aaradhana, along with Vaikom Vijayalakshmi. Composer Dhibu Ninan Thomas has delivered a really enjoyable number with GKB writing the lyrics.

The song's lyric video features the cute Aaradhana along with her dad, and it has caught on like wild fire. One just can't get enough of Aaradhana's 'aaha' and her innocent, unadulterated and typically child-like rendition. The father - daughter moments in the video are absolutely adorable. This lyric video already has more than 25 million views in less than 20 days of its release, and is getting lakhs of hits every day. The sky is the limit for its reach, as the film’s release date nears.

Sivakarthikeyan is quite the proud dad and in every interview to promote Seemaraja, he is asked about Aaradhana and how she pulled off this song so beautifully. The star said that Aaradhana instantly agreed to sing the song and that he wouldn't have forced his child if she weren't interested in the first place. He also said that Aaradhana is a big fan of his films and songs like 'Karuthavanlaam Galeejam' from Velaikkaran and 'Onna Vitta' from Seemaraja.

Siva also added that Aaradhana is enjoying all the love and attention that she is getting from his fans and closed group of friends and relatives. We have to see if the little one continues her creative pursuits in cinema.