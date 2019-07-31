In Com Staff July 31 2019, 7.54 pm July 31 2019, 7.54 pm

Imsai Arasan 24 aam Pulikecei has been in the centre of a seemingly never-ending controversy over comedian and lead actor Vadivelu walking out of the project and not cooperating with the team. This film, under director Shankar’s production banner S Pictures with Chimbudeven directing it, went on floors last year but after a few days, the shooting was stalled due to the differences between Vadivelu, Chimbudeven, and Shankar. After this, many film associations tried to intervene and solve the problem amicably but all efforts went in vain and Vadivelu was given a red card that prohibits anyone to commit him for a film. Now, we hear that the team is reviving this stalled project, by bringing in a different actor for the role.

When we probed deep into this, our sources revealed, “Shankar and the team wanted to recommence Imsai Arasan 24 aam Pulikecei with Vadivelu. But the actor had talked ill of Shankar and Chimbudeven, which had really annoyed them. They then decided to go in for another hero to fill in the boots of Vadivelu, when the actor had sought Rs. 1.5 crores, to act in the film. However, the team did not want to offer that kind of remuneration to someone who had spread negative talk about the team. Hence they are looking out for a suitable replacement to take this project ahead.”

There were also talks that Seeman might be reprising Vadivelu’s role in this sequel. However, this is totally false. Our sources further added, “Seeman was never in the picture for replacing Vadivelu. He had only held meetings to bring a compromise between the two parties”. It is indeed difficult to imagine someone in place of Vadivelu, as such is his mastery and versatility over his performance. However, in view of the project not being stalled for an actor, it is only right that the team proceeds with a suitable replacement. Stay tuned to this space and we will ensure you are updated!