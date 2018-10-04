In a first, Kaatrin Mozhi postponed to avoid the crowd?

There is a problem of plenty in Tamil cinema currently. Too many films come out every week and the audience obviously doesn't give their patronage to all of them. Recently, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam released to a great response from the audience and has already been declared a hit by the trade. Pariyerum Perumal, which released in the same weekend as CCV, got fantastic reviews but doesn't have enough screens and shows to post good numbers at the box-office.

This week, we have 96, Ratsasan and NOTA in theaters to compete with CCV and Pariyerum Perumal. Theaters are under severe pressure to schedule their shows among these films. Directors and actors associated with these films are frustrated that the so-called release regulation committee, which was formed to properly streamline releases, is completely failing in its duty.

Two other big films which released recently, Seemaraja and Saamy Square, are almost completely out of theaters due to the intense competition and also their below-par content. Had they released in a less crowded time, they would've probably hung on in theaters longer.

#KaatrinMozhi release date: it's raining new films week after week. We scheduled for October 18 but looking at the list approved, it will be a hard battle to get proper theatres/shows. So we're postponing the release to November, post Diwali. Will keep you updated. Thank you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/n6XiYdMxRU — Dhananjayan BOFTA (@Dhananjayang) October 3, 2018

This being the case, the release of the Jyotika starrer Kaatrin Mozhi has been postponed to November, post Diwali, from the earlier planned October 18. This particular date already has Vada Chennai (October 17th) and Sandakozhi 2 in line to release, along with 3 other films. Producer Dhananjayan confirmed the news through his Twitter handle. We hope he gets some breathing space to release his film next month.