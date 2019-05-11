Indhuja Ravichandran to be seen in viral folk song in her next, Super Duper

In Com Staff May 11 2019, 6.31 pm May 11 2019, 6.31 pm

Indhuja Ravichandran made people look up and take note of her work in the Rathna Kumar directorial Meyaadha Maan. Since then, the actress has been bombarded with many films but the clever girl, not being overwhelmed with the offers, is very choosy. She will soon be seen in Thalapathy 63 directed by Atlee where she plays the captain of the Tamil Nadu Women’s Football team. The news was recently confirmed through the leaked pictures that came out from the sets of Thalapathy 63.

She is also in the centre of the spotlight now for a different reason. A video of her dancing for a track ‘Life is Short’ from the film Super Duper is going viral. This film is directed by Arun Karthik who earlier called the shots in a pilot film Lega, which gained popularity. Produced by Shalini Vasan for Flux Films, Dhruva plays the male lead in Super Duper. He was seen in Aanmai Thavarael in 2011 directed by Kuzhandai Velappan.

Super Duper is a comedy entertainer and the music for this film is scored by Diwacara Thiyagarajan. The track Life is Short is a gaana number but in English on the lines of Why this Kolaveri Di type of lyrics. Sri Girish has choreographed this number. About this song our sources mention, “Although this is a death gaana, it will not be sad but is practical and peppy. Life’s lessons are conveyed in a very simple manner in this song”. As regards the supporting cast, Sha Ra and Adithya play crucial roles. Rathinam and Sundar Ram Krishnan handle the cinematography for this movie.