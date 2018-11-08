image
Thursday, November 8th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Indian 2 confirmed by Lyca, but when will the film start rolling?

Regional

Indian 2 confirmed by Lyca, but when will the film start rolling?

SiddarthsrinivasSiddarthsrinivas   November 08 2018, 4.57 pm
back
EntertainmentIndian 2Kamal HaasanLycaregionalShankar
nextChiyaan Vikram's makeover for Kadaram Kondan is truly dashing!
ALSO READ

Pihu director Vinod Kapri defends his film's marketing strategy

Vijay's Sarkar lands in new controversy, TN law minister condemns it for 'instigating violence'

Bigg Boss 12: Dipika Kakar moved to tears as hubby Shoaib sends a voice message