Indian 2 confirmed by Lyca, but when will the film start rolling?

There's just no film that Lyca Productions can't take up. Apart from bankrolling 2.0, the biggest Indian film which is now getting ready for its release on November 29th, they have now confirmed producing the Indian sequel to be directed by Shankar. On actor Kamal Haasan's birthday, the production house confirmed that they would be the banner for the film.

Indian 2 will start rolling in the month of December, once Shankar successfully sees through the release of his 2.0. The extensive pre-production phase of the project has been successfully completed across various locations such as Kadappa in Andhra Pradesh, Taiwan and other locations which are yet to be revealed.

From the looks of it, Indian 2 will be a sequel where Kamal Haasan won't be the only big star in the film. The team has been in talks with a young Tamil actor and Bollywood star Ajay Devgn to play important roles. Kajal Aggarwal's name, too, has been in the rounds for the lead heroine.

Shankar plans to complete Indian 2 by the mid of 2019 itself, with release planned for the summer of 2020. After this film, the ace director will start working on his next futuristic sci-fi adventure which will be made on a mammoth budget