Indian 2: Kabilan Vairamuthu pens a majority of the script for Kamal Haasan’s final film!

Almost every other day there seems to be some kind of an update on Indian 2 – the upcoming biggie starring Kamal Haasan, who joins hands with director Shankar for one last time before he steps into politics with full force. Shankar and cinematographer Ravi Varman have been going around many locales in Andhra Pradesh looking for apt locations, before they begin the shoot of the film by the end of the year.

And now, we have got an important piece of information: the young writer Kabilan Vairamuthu, known for his works in Ajith’s Vivegam, has penned close to 70% of the bound script for the sequel. While there are other writers such as Jeyamohan and Lakshmi Saravanakumar who have also worked on the same, Shankar is said to have liked Kabilan’s work the most.

According to the latest reports, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has been roped in for an important role in the film, but is yet to sign the dotted line. Lyca Productions, the makers of the film, are also in talks with Nayanthara to play the female lead and will be making an official announcement soon with the long list of the cast and crew.