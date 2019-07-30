In Com Staff July 30 2019, 2.24 pm July 30 2019, 2.24 pm

The fact that Indian 2 has resumed is going around for a while now. The project, that started a while back, was paused when Kamal Haasan turned his attention towards politics. Now, reports are doing the rounds that the film’s shoot is set to resume from August 19 in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh. The Tamil action film is a sequel to the 1996 film, which starred Kamal Haasan in the lead, where he plays double roles. It is already known that Kajal Aggarwal is playing the leading lady in this sequel and Rakul Preet Singh is paired up opposite to Siddharth. Now, a photo doing the rounds on the Internet suggests that the director, Shankar, has been going around scouting for locations!

A picture has been doing the rounds on Twitter which shows Shankar along with his team scouting for perfect locations in Andhra Pradesh. Since the team is set to resume the shoot soon, the location sorting is being done prior and Shankar seems to be making sure they are absolutely perfect. The makers had teased fans with the first look poster from the sequel and needless to say, anticipation levels have been high since then. The shoot had started on January 18 but stopped soon for reasons unknown. Now that the film is all set to resume, fans are hoping there will be no more hurdles for the project.