Indian 2: Kamal Haasan gets a makeover ahead of the shoot

Kamal Haasan has gotten rid of the thick, majestic handlebar mustache that he had been sporting for quite some time now. The ace actor has started preparing for Indian 2, and a photoshoot and look test were done at a Chennai studio a few days back with the star in his famous ‘Indian Thatha’ look. Director Shankar and cinematographer Ravi Varman were also involved in this photoshoot.

Kamal Haasan is now seen in a clean shaven look and will begin shooting for Indian 2 in December. The other actors in the cast list include Kajal Aggarwal and Dulquer Salmaan, though their names haven’t been officially confirmed yet. Nedumudi Venu will also return for a key role in the film while Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is also rumoured to be a part of the film.

Meanwhile Kamal Haasan announced in Trichy at a press meet on Thursday that his party Makkal Needhi Maiam and its members have been involved in continued relief work in the aftermath of the Gaja cyclone that has ravaged the livelihood of a lot of people. Kamal said that about Rs 1.2 crore worth relief materials have been disbursed to the affected people down South of Tamil Nadu and that the party will continue doing the needful.