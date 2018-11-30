Indian 2: Kamal Haasan starrer to start rolling from THIS date

Director Shankar is getting rave reviews for his work in the just released 2.0. He is unanimously being appreciated for his larger than life vision, imagination and the way he has executed such a technologically advanced sci-fi action spectacle. Rajini fans are thrilled with the final 40 odd mins when the Superstar is unleashed in all his glory in many avatars, by Shankar.

Shankar will now move on to his next with Kamal Haasan, Indian 2. The look test was recently done at AVM Studios, Chennai. In recent interviews to promote 2.0, Shankar talked in glowing terms about Kamal’s level of involvement during the aforementioned look test. Kamal was so meticulous and particular about all the details like even the vintage pen that Indian Thatha would use. Art director Muthuraj has also talked about how the film’s pre-production phase has been very aggressive.

The shoot of Indian 2 will begin on December 14, which is hardly two weeks away. Shankar wouldn’t have any time to celebrate the success of 2.0. He would be looking to deliver one more epic sequel.

Kajal Aggarwal and Dulquer Salmaan are said to be the other important actors alongside Kamal Haasan in Indian 2.