In Com Staff July 31 2019, 5.17 pm July 31 2019, 5.17 pm

Indian 2, the sequel of the Shankar directorial Indian of 1996, went on floors a few months ago with the appropriate look test done on lead actor Kamal Haasan and with the release of the first look poster. Later, the film went into a slumber mode primarily because of Kamal Haasan, who shifted his attention to politics. There were quite a few talks that suggested that the film had been dropped and that producers - Lyca Productions - were peeved with Shankar for erecting an expensive set and not using it. However, the last few weeks saw hectic activities on the revival of the sequel with media reporting the names of the cast and crew. We now have additional inputs on the shooting that is going to begin in the second week of August.

Our sources close to the development team stated, “Earlier it was mentioned that the shooting will begin on the 19 August. But now, the team has advanced the date to 12 August. This schedule will go on for a while in the Rayalaseema area of Andhra Pradesh. Siddharth and other actors will take part in the shooting. However, Kamal Haasan will not be present in the first few days and he would join the team on the 31 August!” Presently the team is doing a thorough recce of the place and all the work related to the shoot is being done.

Besides Kamal Haasan and Siddharth, this film has Nedumudi Venu, Delhi Ganesh, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Aishwarya Rajessh, Kajal Aggarwal, Yogi Babu, and others. It is reported that Siddharth will play Kamal’s son and Rakul Preet Singh will be seen as his love interest. Anirudh is composing the music for the film. When it comes to the cinematography department, Ravi Varman was said to be the DoP of the film but we had recently reported that he has been replaced by Randy Rathnavelu due to Ravi Varman’s dates. Randy has earlier worked with Shankar in Enthiran.