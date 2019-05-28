Indian 2: Lyca sends legal notice to Shankar citing no progress in the project

In Com Staff May 28 2019, 12.10 pm May 28 2019, 12.10 pm

With such a shining cast and crew coming together in style, Indian 2 was labeled as one of the most awaited films in Tamil cinema. After Kamal Haasan stated that it would be his final film, the excitement surrounding the project hit the zenith, with the first look posters adding to the merry. However, troubles have come in huge numbers for the team since the first leg of shoot. According to sources, Shankar is still yet to state the final budget of the film, which has prevented Lyca Productions from allotting their resources properly. In addition to that, Kamal Haasan’s makeup has been giving him rashes, which is why the team had to take time out and opt for another makeup unit as it is one of the most important must-haves of the process.

Now, more issues have popped up as Lyca has sent a legal notice to Shankar saying that there is no progress in the project for a long time. A source in the know tells us, “Shankar has been concentrating on his next project, even before he completes Indian 2. He has already initiated talks with a couple of producers and has approached Prabhas to discuss possibilities on a script that he has in hand. Obviously so, Lyca is miffed with the director and has sent him a notice asking him to drop other things and begin work on Indian 2 immediately.”

Kamal Haasan, on the other hand, has just got done with his political campaigns and will now be moving on to concentrate on the Bigg Boss show that he will be umpiring. The show is expected to kick off in June, which will result in him being tied up to the shoot every weekend. We have to wait and see how Lyca would sort out the issues and resume the shoot.