In Com Staff July 17 2019, 5.36 pm July 17 2019, 5.36 pm

Director Shankar’s Indian 2 had begun rolling a few months ago with the team releasing the first look poster of the film. This film. produced by Lyca Productions, has Kamal Haasan in the lead role with Kajal Aggarwal as the lady lead and with actor Siddharth in an integral character. However, after Kamal plunged into politics and began his campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, there was no update on the progress of the film. Some even said that the film had been shelved. However, it looks like there is still some life in the film when we received news about two more lady leads in the form of Priya Bhavani Shankar and Aishwarya Rajesh, being roped into this film.

Our sources from the development team of Indian 2 tell us, “Priya Bhavani Shankar and Aishwarya Rajesh will be essaying important roles in the film. Priya and Siddharth’s characters are very important to the film and they will be seen with Kamal Haasan throughout the film!” The unit plans to start their next schedule from the 19th of August and Priya and Siddharth will join the team, along with Kamal Haasan. Aishwarya Rajesh’s portions are said to begin only from the end of September and in early October. It is indeed good news for all the lovers of the Indian movie, director Shankar and Kamal Haasan.

There was a time when it appeared that Kamal would only be focusing on his political career and bid adieu to films, which was in fact lamented by many of his fans. However, it appears that the actor has changed his decision. He has also announced the revival of his earlier announced film Thalaivan Irukkindraan, roping in music composer AR Rahman to score the music. There is also Sabash Naidu, which had completed shooting a schedule, a few years ago. We are not sure if Kamal would revive Sabash Naidu as well. Right now, Indian 2 being revived is good enough. With talented technicians also on board, let us wait for more interesting updates on this film. Stay tuned...