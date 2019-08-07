In Com Staff August 07 2019, 5.05 pm August 07 2019, 5.05 pm

Indian 2, the sequel of Indian, a 1996 film directed by Shankar will soon recommence after a brief schedule a few months ago. The film is funded by Lyca and Ulaga Nayagan, Kamal Haasan plays the lead with the addition of few new cast members that include Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavanishankar and Aishwarya Rajesh. Delhi Ganesh and Nedumudi Venu who were featured in the first part will also be seen in this sequel. While director Shankar or producers Lyca is yet to announce officially on the cast or other details, some of the artists have been confirming their inclusion through social media or interviews. We had informed our readers about Priya Bhavanishankar’s confirmation on her Instagram page about Indian 2. Now we also have Rakul’s update on this.

In one of her interviews, the Dheeran Adhigaaram Ondru actress confirmed that she is a part of Indian 2 and that she would be the romantic interest of Siddharth. The beautiful actress mentioned, “I am committed to director Shankar’s Indian 2 and I am excited to be sharing screen space with Kamal Haasan and others. I am being paired with Siddharth”. At present, the actress is busy with the promotions of her upcoming Telugu film Manmadhudu 2 directed by Rahul Ravindran featuring Nagarjuna Akkineni, Lakshmi, Vennela Kishore, and others. She also has Milap Milan Zaveri’s Marjawaan in Hindi and was noticed in De De Pyar De with Ajay Devgn and Tabu.