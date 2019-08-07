Bollywood

Disha Patani is excited to have achieved THIS feat after recovering from her knee injury, watch ...

Entertainment

Exclusive: Jyothika coming together with M Sasikumar for a new film, deets inside

  3. Regional
Read More
back
Aishwarya RajeshAjay DevgnAnirudh RavichanderDe De Pyar DeDelhi GaneshDheeran Adhigaaram OndruIndian 2Kajal AggarwalKamal HaasanLakshmiManmadhudu 2MarjawaanMilap Milan ZaveriNedumudi VenuPriya BhavanishankarRahul Ravindran featuring Nagarjuna AkkineniRakul Preet SinghRandy RathanveluRavi VarmanShankarsiddharthTabuThalaivan IrukkindraanTrending In SouthUlaga Nayagan Kamal HaasanVennela Kishore
nextManmadhudhu: Nagarjuna film gets a U/A certificate, all set for a smooth release

within