In Com Staff July 20 2019, 4.55 pm July 20 2019, 4.55 pm

Indian 2 which began months ago pressed the pause button for a long while as the lead hero Ulaga Nayagan Kamal Haasan got involved in his political aspirations. The film produced by Lyca was even said to have been dropped. A few sections of the media also suggested some kind of differences of opinion between the director and producer for the delay. Kamal’s political work also reiterated this. However, putting all those rumours to rest, the film has been revived and is all set to start from 19th of August. We had earlier told you that Priya Bhavanishankar and Aishwarya Rajesh have been roped in. Now we hear that Rakul Preet Singh has been committed to essay an important role in the film.

Our sources state, “The makers were keen to cast Rakul in an important role and hence approached the actress in Mumbai. She also heard the script and has agreed in principle. She would be signing on the dotted line soon. It is indeed Rakul’s luck that she is cast in director Shankar’s film early in her career. She would be playing the love interest of Siddharth who is the grandson of the vigilante Senapathi and son of Chandru, both characters played by Kamal in the original version.” Right now, after getting Rakul’s nod for the project, the team is working on other formalities.