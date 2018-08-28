Indian-2 recce keeps Shankar and Ravi Varman busy

As Kamal Haasan is busy umpiring the Bigg Boss show on Vijay TV, director Shankar and his team are quietly working on the pre-production process of his next film – the sequel to Indian. Shankar and cinematographer Ravi Varman have been going around Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh, conducting the recce for some of the film’s most important scenes.

If reports are to be believed, Indian 2 will go on floors in December, once Shankar sees through the smooth release of his 2.0 – the Rajinikanth – Akshay Kumar starrer which he is now handling. The final edit work for the film is currently in process as it is slated to release on 29th of November. Sources say that the teaser of 2.0 is ready and will be unveiled on September 13, on the occasion of Vinayagar Chaturthi.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan’s recent release Vishwaroopam-2 has flopped at the box office and the actor is now finding ways to go back to the shoot of his Sabaash Naidu – another film which has been left half done. With Bigg Boss being a major commitment, the actor will be contemplating other ways to balance both his pending films and political outings.