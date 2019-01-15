Indian 2: Shankar confirms shooting date with an impressive first look poster!

Just when the rumours were surfacing that Kamal Haasan had been needlessly pushing the shoot of his Indian 2, director Shankar came onto his Twitter page to smash the negativity down, announcing that the film will go on floors from the 18th of January. Shankar did this by sharing the official first look poster of the film, which listed out the entire crew.

Designed by Marching Ants, the strikingly well-designed creative showcases the return of Senapathy, the much-loved character with his famous gesture from the skill he uses to pin down the wrongdoers. With a blurred face of Kamal Haasan, the poster said 'focus on from January 18th', which evidently reveals the shooting date when another clean version of the poster will be unveiled. Indian 2 is the first time in many years that Shankar has decided to go in for a composer other than AR Rahman, for this film will have Anirudh working on the music. Ravi Varman will take care of the camera, while edits will be done on Sreekar Prasad’s table. The dialogues for the film have been jointly written by Jayamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu, and Lakshmi Saravanakumar.

Though rumor mills in Kollywood had first come up saying that STR will be playing a special role in the film, it has been brushed away as an update with no truth. However, sources now believe that actor Siddharth is in talks with the team to come in to play the particular role. The following days would provide more clarity