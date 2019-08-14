In Com Staff August 14 2019, 6.39 pm August 14 2019, 6.39 pm

Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, which had already begun shooting earlier this year was stalled due to the actor’s political commitments. This film marks the reunion of Kamal and director Shankar almost after two decades. As already known, the film is a sequel to the 1996 film which starred Kamal Haasan in the lead, where he plays double roles. While Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as the leading lady, Rakul Preet Singh has been paired up with Siddharth. Now, Rakul has taken to her social media account and announced that she has begun shooting for this project. Our sources close to the development have told us that the shooting is currently on at Kotturpuram, in Chennai.

According to our sources, “Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh are currently canning their scenes at Kotturpuram, Chennai. The shoot will go on until this weekend and after this, the crew will be flying to Hyderabad for the next schedule. This schedule will have a different set of actors. Kamal Haasan will be joining the sets on August 31st.” This sure is exciting news for all the fans who have been waiting with bated breath to hear updates about the film’s progress. According to reports, the makers plan to wrap up the shoot in the next six months. Kamal Haasan has also revealed on the sets of Bigg Boss that he has to shoot with a clean-shaven look and thus his mustache has to go.