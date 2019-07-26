In Com Staff July 26 2019, 4.37 pm July 26 2019, 4.37 pm

The news that Indian 2 has been revived has been doing the rounds now, for quite a while. The sequel that initially started a few months ago, had gone into ‘pause’ mode when the lead hero Kamal Haasan turned his attention to politics and campaigned for his newly launched political party. When people had almost given up on the film, came the good news that the project had been revived. Produced by Alliraja Subhaskaran under Lyca, this film will have Anirudh Ravichandran’s music. The cast of the film has been slowly getting firmed up. It includes Siddharth, Nedumudi Venu, Delhi Ganesh, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Aishwarya Rajesh and a number of others. We now have an update that Siddharth has allotted one year of his call sheet for this film.

When we enquired further on this, we heard from our sources who told us, “Director Shankar had sought one year of Siddharth’s dates for Indian 2 and the actor has obligingly given his 365 days to Indian 2 and director Shankar!” It has to be observed that Shankar was the one who introduced Siddharth in his movie Boys, way back in 2003 and the actor holds a lot of respect and regard for the film-maker. Siddharth at this time in his career needs a huge hit and he reportedly feels that Indian 2 could give him that success. Siddharth plays the older Kamal Haasan’s son in the film and Rakul Preet Singh is expected to play his love interest.

The allocation of one year to Indian 2 has made Siddharth adjust his dates for other projects. It is said that he has let go of a new film - Aan Magan, for Indian 2. Other films of his which are in various stages of production are Aruvam directed by Sai Shekar, Sivappu Manjal Pachai with Ezhil and Shaithan Ka Bachcha with Karthik G Girish. Recently, singer Sanjana had mentioned that Simbu has sung for a film featuring Siddharth under Nivas K Prasanna’s music. Perhaps the actor would manoeuvre around his dates to complete this film. Stay tuned and we would update you!