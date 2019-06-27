In Com Staff June 27 2019, 4.48 pm June 27 2019, 4.48 pm

Tamil cinema's first ever 'time travel' movie was 2015's science fiction comedy, Indru Netru Naalai. Starring Vishnu Vishal, Karunakaran and Mia George in the lead roles, this movie was produced by CV Kumar's Thirukumaran Entertainment, in association with KE Gnanavel Raja's Studio Green banner. This movie turned out to become a blockbuster hit and was well received by the audiences for its fresh and engaging content. Arya appeared in a cameo in this movie. R Ravikumar, who made his directorial debut with this movie, was appreciated highly for the making as well as the story, which he himself penned. Now, on the occasion of this movie's fourth release anniversary, producer CV Kumar has announced plans for a sequel.

Taking to his Twitter account, CV Kumar announced that a sequel would be made for Indru Netru Naalai. He added that the script for this project would be penned by Ravikumar, while his assistant SP Karthick would be directing the movie. Dinesh Krishnan would be the Director of Photography while Ghibran has been signed up to score the music for this upcoming movie. The only actor revealed to be a part of this project seems to be Karunakaran. The producer also mentioned that the rest of the cast and crew would be announced soon. He also stated that the shoot for this movie would begin from September. Now, this sure is exciting news! Now, we wait to know if the rest of the cast from the original would be appearing in the sequel or if it would be a completely new team.

We are exited to announce #Indru_Nettru_Naalai_2 a perfect sequel penned by @Ravikumar_Dir directing by his associate #spkarthic dop @dineshkrishnanb music by @GhibranOfficial Shoot starting on September Other cast and crew details soon @ThirukumaranEnt @onlynikil @actorkarunan — C V Kumar (@icvkumar) June 26, 2019

Vishnu Vishal is busy with a number of projects in his kitty and has just resumed the shooting after sustaining an injury during the shoot for is Kaadan - a trilingual - also starring Rana Daggubati. He also has Jagajala Khilladi and the recently announced #VV18, which co-stars Vikranth as one of the leads. CV Kumar was last in the news for his second directorial venture Gangs of Madras, which received a mixed response at the Box Office. Keep watching this page for more updates!