In Com Staff July 10 2019, 5.35 pm July 10 2019, 5.35 pm

Actress Ineya is known for her roles in films like Vaagai Sooda Vaa, Mouna Guru, Chennaiyil Oru Naal, Naan Sigappu Manithan and the likes. Recently, she produced and acted in a music video titled Mia which has been receiving a decent response. The music video is on an inspirational theme which Ineya has brought out in association with Divo and Yuvan Shankar Raja’s U1 Records. In it, Mia talks about the struggles of a trained dancer to make it big. She undergoes several hardships but never loses her self-confidence and perseverance. How she achieves her goal forms the story of this album. She is also looking forward to her next release Coffee, which is a woman-centric film, a suspense thriller where she goes in search of her brother. Ineya explains how she escaped from hurting herself while shooting for an action sequence in the film.

Talking about her film Coffee which is directed by Sai Krishna, Ineya says, “Coffee is a female-centric movie and a suspense thriller. I play the protagonist. I have quite a few action scenes in the film. My character goes in search of my brother. The script required me to do action scenes and I had a few small cuts and bruises while performing them. I was lucky to have escaped from being hurt in a crucial sequence which was performed by a stunt double.” The film was shot in Chennai and Bengaluru. Rahul Dev is the antagonist and his wife Mugdha Godse, too, is portraying a pivotal role.

Further elaborating on how she escaped unhurt, Ineya says, “The intense climax scene required me to jump and break a glass ceiling. The stunt master Don Ashok, asked the stunt double to perform the same with fibreglass. However, the glass didn’t break properly and my body double got injured and started bleeding. We were wondering what happened because the instruction from the master and the timing were perfect. Eventually, we came to know that the original glass wasn’t replaced with fibreglass. Thankfully, the actor recuperated quickly. If I had been in his place, the scenario would have been different. But I was happy to have pulled off a few other scenes in the film which were not that risky in nature, but with its own challenges.”