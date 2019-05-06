Injured Ram Charan takes a trip down the memory lane as he visits his school in Ooty

In Com Staff May 06 2019, 8.08 pm May 06 2019, 8.08 pm

Ram Charan is currently in the news for many things, one of them being his next with SS Rajamouli which has been titled RRR. We had already informed you that the actor had injured himself during a workout session and due to this their shoot has been stalled. The makers had released an official statement saying that Ram Charan suffered an ankle injury and thus the Pune schedule has been cancelled. Now pictures of the actor have surfaced online again and it looks like he is all fit again as he took a trip with his wife to his old school.

Ram Charan’s wife Upasana took to Instagram to post pictures of her hubby visiting his boarding school Lawrence School Lovedale in Ooty. The actor looked all happy taking this trip down the memory lane. He even clicked pictures at his favourite spots in the school and also with the students. Upasana also posted a video where school children can be seen flocking Ram Charan to get a picture with him. Well, although Ram Charan was seen wearing medical shoes, it is surely good news for fans that the actor is fit and going about.

On the work front, RRR is being made simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. Jr NTR and Ram Charan are the male leads in the film and Bollywood bigwigs Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn have been roped in too. It will be a grand periodic drama and the shoot will happen in many locations. This big budget film is set in the 1900s and the characters of Ram Charan and Jr NTR are based on Alluri Sitaramaraju and Komaram Bheem.