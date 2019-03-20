Inside Edge actress Natasha Suri to step into Punjabi music scene with Jazzy B's next!

A model and former Miss World India, Natasha Suri, known for her role in popular web series Inside Edge, has currently shot for a sassy music video with the Punjabi singer Jazzy B and legendary Apache Indian. From what we've heard, the music video is one of a kind and it promises to raise the bar higher for the music industry. Natasha will be seen in a glamorous look in the video of the song. The rushes of the song have astonished many and the actress herself is super excited to work with Jazzy B and Apache Indian.

"I am super super excited to work with Jazzy B and Apache Indian. I have followed and loved their music almost all my life and working with them has been surreal. The shoot is complete and the edit is shaping up very well. The song is super catchy. I am really looking forward to seeing the audience's reaction to the music video," said Natasha in a statement.

Jazzy B and Apache Indian are collaborating together after 12 yrs with this song which is scheduled to hit the screens next month. The video is directed by Devang Desai and styled by Retesh Narain. Natasha's look in the video is like that of a sultry goddess and can be compared to Jennifer Lopez in the video.

View this post on Instagram Shoot mode!! #natashasuri #actor Make up by @iishasimran A post shared by Natasha Suri (@natashasuri) on Mar 1, 2019 at 1:36pm PST

Earlier, Jazzy B and Apache Indian collaborated for the chartbuster 'Dil Luteya' which is still one of our favorites.

Last year, the rumours of West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo and Natasha Suri secretly dating were doing the rounds after Natasha posted a photo with the Chennai Super Kings star on Twitter. It soon became the fodder for the rumour mills but the actress shushed the murmurs when she said that there's nothing going on between them both. Another controversy about Natasha erupted this year when she was harassed by a stalker pretending to be director Anurag Kashyap. According to media reports, Natasha was receiving daily threats from Kashyap's imposter who had been stalking her for a while.

(Pic Courtesy: GhaintPunjab)