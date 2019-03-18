Interesting! Vijay Sethupathi and his son Suriya to play thieves in Sindhubaadh

Vijay Sethupathi’s next release would be Sindhubaadh; the film’s recently launched teaser has received a positive response from fans and the audience. The star actor’s son, Suriya Vijay Sethupathi is also acting in a full-fledged role in the film. It has come to our notice that the father-son duo would be acting as petty thieves based in Tenkasi. Anjali is the lead heroine in this S U Arun Kumar directorial which promises to be a slick action thriller.

Linga, who played a cop in the director’s earlier Sethupathi, plays the villain role in the Thailand portions of Sindhubaadh. He has put on up to 18 kgs and sported a rough, rugged look for the film. He has also supposedly taken efforts to learn the language, habits, and lifestyle of the people of Thailand. The talented Vivek Prasanna also plays a very important role in this movie.

Yuvan Shankar Raja has provided 5 songs for the film. An international orchestra is being employed for the re-recording and background music work, which is currently in progress in Dubai. Sindhubaadh has been shot extensively in locations such as Tenkasi, Malaysia and Thailand. Hollywood stunt master Pradit Seeluem has directed the action scenes in Thailand; these scenes looked impressive in the teaser itself.

80% of the post-production work has been completed, and director Arun Kumar would be traveling to Malaysia and Thailand to record the dubbing voices for the scenes shot in these two countries. How the society stands as a hindrance to a simple man who wishes to lead a simple life forms the core theme of Sindhubaadh, which is expected to hit the screens this summer.