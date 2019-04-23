Interim ban on Vemal and Oviya starrer Kalavani 2, director Sarkunam reacts!

In Com Staff April 23 2019, 1.31 pm April 23 2019, 1.31 pm

Acclaimed director Sarkunam's next film, Kalavani 2 recently completed its censor formalities and came out with a U certificate. The film was scheduled to hit the screens in the month of May. In an unfortunate turn of events, the Madras High Court has ordered an interim ban on the film, owing to a petition case filed by Kumaran of Sri Dhanalakshmi Productions. This turned out to be an issue for the makers of Kalavani 2, as they were working towards the release of the film in May. The case is yet to be heard in the court.

Meanwhile, director Sarkunam reacted to the interim ban through a video statement in which he states that he doesn't have any connection with Kumaran (of Dhanalakshmi Productions). He also added that he believes in the court and that proper justice will be served for him. He said, "Kalavani 2 is my next directorial film that is ready to release very soon. The film marks my first production under my banner Varmans Productions. Through the media reports, I got to know that the Court has ordered an interim ban on my film and that, a case has been filed to stop the film's release. The case has been filed by Kumaran from Dhanalakshmi Productions, and I was surprised with this because I don't even have an idea about this person. I haven't met him before and my company (Varmans Productions) is nowhere associated with Dhanalakshmi Productions."

Director #Sargunam explains his stand on the stay order on #Kalavani2 - Part 2. pic.twitter.com/kzmwZc8fHz — Done Channel (@DoneChannel1) April 22, 2019

He further added, "I got in touch with a person from their side, called Singaravelan, who told me that the issue is not with me, but with Vemal. I got to hear from him that there is a tussle between Vemal and Kumaran and due to that, they wanted to stop Kalavani 2's release and make Vemal answer. I wonder why my film is unnecessarily being pulled into this issue as a scapegoat. I've travelled a long way to come to this position, to produce my own film, and this is how problems arise. At this juncture, I would like to put it clear that neither I nor my production house will be answerable or responsible for this issue. I am ready to face the case legally in the court and I have my fullest faith in our judicial system that has always served proper justice to the right people."

Kalavani 2 has Vemal and Oviya in the lead roles and the film's trailer was released recently that has crossed over 2 million views on YouTube.