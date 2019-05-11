Interim stay order against the release of Dhanush's Enai Noki Paayum Thota and Vijay Sethupathi’s Sindhubaadh

In Com Staff May 11 2019, 5.10 pm May 11 2019, 5.10 pm

We had earlier reported about the legal notice of Arka Media Works, the producers of Baahubali franchise, to K Productions who had distributed the second part in Tamil Nadu. As per the legal notice issued by the production house on March 23, 2019 to Rajarajan of K Productions, the latter should pay an amount of 17.6 crore to the production house towards the purchase of exploitation rights of the film Baahubali: The Conclusion which they had not done till the period. The legal notice had also stated that the cheques given by K Productions were dishonoured by the banks for insufficient funds and that it sought the attachment of bank accounts of K Productions.

Now, we have a new development on this issue. A legal notice served again on K Productions on May 9 seeks the interim stay of the release of two of the films that K Productions is associated with. One is the Gautham Menon directorial and Dhanush starrer Enai Noki Paayum Thota and the other, Vijay Sethupathi starrer Sindhubaadh directed by SU Arunkumar. This legal notice has been issued to Rajarajan of K Productions with copies marked to Film Financiers Association represented by its Secretary, Chandraprakash Jain, Chennai.

As it is, Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta has been in trouble for a long time related to its release. And now with this interim stay order, the status for the film's release gets murkier. Makkal Selvan's Sindhubaadh which was supposed to release on May 16 was recently announced to be postponed to June and the reason for the postponement seems to be this financial hiccup. The legal notice restrains K Productions to not release these two films in any medium or mode or format or in any language and not deal with the exploitation rights of these two films.