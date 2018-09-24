International acting recognition for Thalapathy Vijay

Thalapathy Vijay's fans are in non-stop celebration mode. Their star was adjudged the ‘Best International Actor’ for Mersal by the IARA (International Achievement Recognition Awards), an awards committee based in London. Fans welcomed this announcement with never-seen-before enthusiasm and pushed the news to trend on social media platforms.

Vijay is someone who is celebrated more for his mass appeal and entertainer avatar. His acting skills are however rather under-rated. An international recognition for his acting prowess is remarkable indeed. To be fair to him, he did put on a good show in Mersal as an actor. Many leading celebrities from the Tamil industry too tweeted and congratulated the star for having made the industry proud.

Vijay's fans are also gearing up for the launch of the first single from Sarkar, titled Simtaangaran. It will be a folk number from AR Rahman, featuring lead pair Vijay and Keerthy Suresh shaking a leg. The song will be unveiled on Monday evening by producers Sun Pictures.

Meanwhile Vijay's son Sanjay has taken his baby steps into acting. A teaser of his short film titled Junction is doing the rounds online, in which we see just a very brief shot of Sanjay. We have to see more of the film to get an idea of the youngster’s acting prowess.