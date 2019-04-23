image
  3. Regional
Telugu TV actor Prashanthi booked with five of her friends for creating ruckus at the KKR VS SRH match

Regional

IPL 2019: Telugu TV actor Prashanthi and her friends booked for creating ruckus at the KKR vs SRH match

According to reports, a group of six people including the popular Telugu TV actor Prashanthi has been booked for creating nuisance during the KRK vs SRH match on Sunday.

back
aniG Venu GopalHyderabadIndian Penal CodeIPCK PriyaK PurnimaKolkata Knigh RidersL SureshPrashanthiSunrisers HyderabadTelugu TV actress PrashanthiUppal StadiumV Srikanth Reddy
nextPriya Prakash Varrier's birthday wish for Osha is sugary sweet!

within