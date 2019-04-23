IPL 2019: Telugu TV actor Prashanthi and her friends booked for creating ruckus at the KKR vs SRH match

In Com Staff April 23 2019, 10.52 am April 23 2019, 10.52 am

Watching a cricket match being played by your favourite team is always exciting but in the KKR vs SRH match on Sunday, too much excitement became a source of trouble for others. On 21st April, during the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match, a group of six people including the popular Telugu TV actor Prashanthi was creating nuisance under the influence of alcohol, as per reports. A complaint was filed by one of the spectators, Santhosh Upadhyay (41), Vice President of Bharath Financial Inclusion limited.

According to The News Minute, Santhosh claimed that Prashanthi and her friends were creating a ruckus in an alleged drunken state, also threatened him of dire consequences and abused him when he protested. The said incident occurred at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal, in Hyderabad. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media where the actress is seen throwing herself on her friend in an over-enthusiastic fit.

6 along with a #Telugu TV actor booked for creating nuisance & obstructing in drunk state during #SRHvsKKR March at Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium on Sunday. #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/zl453sBwnq — Aashish (@Ashi_IndiaToday) April 22, 2019

ANI reported that 6 people have been booked for creating nuisance and obstructing a person from watching an IPL match at Uppal Stadium. In addition to this, a police official said, as per a report on ANI, “We have registered a case under section 341, 188 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation in the matter is underway.”

Hyderabad: 6 persons including Telugu TV actor Prashanthi booked for creating nuisance & obstructing a person from watching IPL match at Uppal stadium. Complainant said accused didn't allow him to watch match & also abused & threatened him with dire consequences. Probe underway pic.twitter.com/89tvvakFt3 — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2019

Section 341 of the Indian Penal Code stands for punishment for wrongful restraint, 506 for Criminal Intimidation, and 188 for disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant. According to the Republic World, the actress along with five people namely K Purnima, K Priya, L Suresh, G Venu Gopal and V Srikanth Reddy have been booked.

On Sunday, Sunrisers Hyderabad won over Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 wickets and is among the top 4 teams on the IPL points table. It stands at the fourth position with 10 points.