Irumbu Thirai sequel starts rolling with debut director Anand

The 2018 action thriller Irumbu Thirai, starring Vishal, Samantha and Action King Arjun in the lead, became a super hit and was one of the most talked about movies of the year. This technical thriller, directed by debutante PS Mithran came as a big break for him and now, the sequel to this movie has kicked off! However, interestingly this sequel will not be directed by PS Mithran who made Irumbu Thirai! This new project, will be directed by newcomer Anand. This movie was produced by Vishal Film Factory and distributed by Lyca Productions and Krikes Cine Creations.

Though not much has been revealed about the project, it is being speculated that this movie too is being produced under the Vishal Film Factory banner itself. After reports of this project began appearing in various sections of the media, we got in touch with our source close to the Irumbu Thirai 2 team. Our source said, "Yes, Irumbu Thirai 2 has begun rolling. Vishal sir will join the unit when he returns from his current shoot in Turkey!" Irumbu Thirai saw Vishal as Major Kathiravan and Arjun as the antagonist Sathyamoorthy aka White Devil. The climax of the movie was sort of open ended and still had Arjun alive, so the sequel could star him or could have a completely new plot too!

Vishal has completed shooting for his Ayogya, which will be hitting the screens on May 10. He is currently working on his upcoming movie with Sundar C, for which he is shooting in Turkey. In a freak mishap, Vishal was thrown off a 4-wheel all terrain bike while shooting for this movie and suffered severe injuries. However, he has recovered very well and resumed shooting for the project! Vishal has been joined by his fiancee Anisha Alla in Turkey and the duo was seen having a good time together! Stay tuned for further updates on this project!