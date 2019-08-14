In Com Staff August 14 2019, 6.50 pm August 14 2019, 6.50 pm

Director Sundar C's last film as an actor was the comedy entertainer Muthina Kathirikka which came out in June 2016 that opened to mixed reviews from the critics and the audience. He later took a break from to concentrate on his directorial projects. He is now back as an actor through the horror-thriller, Iruttu, directed by VZ Dhorai. The last few films by Dhorai have not gotten him a favourable response and the list includes films like Yemaali, 6 Mezhuguvathigal, and Nepali. Dhorai will be looking forward to taste success through Iruttu, however, there are no expectations around the film. We have now got an exclusive update from our sources on the film's release date.

This Sundar C starrer is scheduled to hit the screens on September 13 and an official announcement can be expected soon. Apart from Sundar C, this film also stars Sai Dhanshika, Vimala Raman, Yogi Babu, and VTV Ganesh in the star cast. Sundar C will be donning the role of a police officer in Iruttu, while Dhanshika is believed to play the role of a ghost. The film has music by Girishh of Aval fame, editing by R Sudharsan, and cinematography by E Krishnasamy. This film is bankrolled by Screen Scene Entertainment who recently made it to the headlines for bagging the theatrical distribution rights of Thalapathy Vijay's Bigil.