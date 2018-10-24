Is Allu Arjun forcing Trivikram to work on a Bollywood remake?

Trivikram Srinivas has just delivered a big hit with his latest release Aravindha Sametha, starring Jr NTR. Right now, it might seem like the director has taken off a huge weight from his shoulders after fighting through the debacle he had to face with Agynathavaasi at the start of the year. But no, there’s more to it than what meets the eye.

Even before the release of Aravindha Sametha, Trivikram and Allu Arjun had been in talks to work on a project together. While Trivikram had initially narrated a fresh script that suits the actor’s image, it is now being said that Allu Arjun is making the director work on the Telugu remake of Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, a film that he has loved in recent times.

Allu Arjun feels that the film would definitely work well with Telugu audiences, and is also keen on having Trivikram direct it. However, the director is quite sceptical of the idea and has asked Allu Arjun for some time to make a decision.

Simultaneously, Allu Arjun has pushed the producer S. Radha Krishna to go ahead and approach T-Series for the remake rights of the film. Let’s wait and see, if things go the way the actor wants it to!