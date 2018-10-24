image
Wednesday, October 24th 2018
English
Is Allu Arjun forcing Trivikram to work on a Bollywood remake?

Regional

Is Allu Arjun forcing Trivikram to work on a Bollywood remake?

SiddarthsrinivasSiddarthsrinivas   October 24 2018, 4.06 pm
back
Allu ArjunAravindha SamethaEntertainmentregionalremakeSonu Ki Titu Ki SweetyTrivikram
nextThala Ajith’s Viswasam on track, fans heave a sigh of relief
ALSO READ

Aravindha Sametha is a rage at 60 crores on day 1

Venkatesh and Allu Arjun to team up for Trivikram's next?

Allu Arjun trashes Vikram Kumar film, only to run after Trivikram!