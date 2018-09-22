Is Anirudh readying a local gaana treat for Rajinikanth’s Petta?

Not long ago, composer Anirudh received an award for being the best singer of the year. However, he immediately took the mic and said that the man who deserved it was Ka Ka Bala, the gaana singer who sung the ‘Enga Veetu Kuthuvilakke’ track from Meyaadha Maan. At that moment, it seemed like nothing more than a sweet bit of appreciation to the newbie, but there’s more to it than what meets the eye.

According to latest reports, Anirudh has roped in Ka Ka Bala for a peppy kuthu track in the upcoming Superstar Rajinikanth starrer Petta. This comes off as an exciting news, sitting in contrast to the matured album that people were expecting from Anirudh at the start.

In one of her recent interviews, actress Simran stated that she has a special dance sequence with the Superstar, adding more merry to the already enticing updates from the camp. With such tidbits flowing out every other day, it gives us more trust on Petta being a completely enjoyable treat for the fans.

Karthik Subbaraj and his team have planned things in order to complete the shoot by the end of the year. With a release planned for April 2019, the team has made themselves enough space to work on the post-production process without any hemorrhage.