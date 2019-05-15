Is Anushka playing a special cameo in Rajamouli’s RRR?

Siddarthsrinivas May 15 2019, 12.06 am May 15 2019, 12.06 am

Looking back at Baahubali’s gargantuan achievements, Anushka’s role in the franchise is something that was very important to the storyline. With three different looks, the actress ruled the roost with her powerful performance that won her lots of praise. For the past few days, there have been many reports flowing around saying that Anushka would be extending her rapport with director Rajamouli by doing a special cameo in his upcoming magnum opus RRR which is currently being shot up in the north. However, a recent clarification from the unit says otherwise.

“Anushka is not a part of RRR as of now. We have no idea from where the rumours have popped up because there is no initiation from either side on this topic. At the moment, Alia Bhatt is the sole famous female participant of the film and we are on the lookout for the replacement for Daisy Edgar Jones,” says a source from the unit.

Anushka is now busy with the preparation for her Telugu-Hollywood crossover film Silence, which stars Madhavan in the lead role. After facing tons of criticism, the actress has been on strict diets and heavy workout sessions at the gym to tone down her weight. On the other hand, Rajamouli will soon be resuming the shoot for RRR, as the team was forced to take a break after both Ram Charan and NTR suffered injuries on the sets. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn are on the brink of joining the team for the shoot and will be doing so within a couple of weeks.