Is Dil Raju planning to hold a special screening of Jersey for Karan Johar?

Siddarthsrinivas April 25 2019, 2.17 pm April 25 2019, 2.17 pm

Nani’s Jersey is the current pleasant surprise in Tollywood, doing very well despite the strong storm that is prevailing at the box office in the form of Kanchana 3. The sports drama which has been very authentically written and made by Gowtam Tinnanuri has won many hearts thanks to the strong emotional value that it holds, in addition to Nani’s terrific performance. The team recently held a success meet in Hyderabad to celebrate the win, and felicitate the important members of the crew. However, producer Dil Raju, who distributed Jersey in a couple of areas, isn’t satisfied with just the response from the Telugu audience for the film.

A birdie close to the producer tells us, “Dil Raju is very keen on remaking Jersey in Bollywood, as it is a film that will do wonders at the box office if made with the right people. He is currently asking for a time slot from Karan Johar, so that he can hold a screening of the film. If things go well from there, we will see Dil Raju co-produce the remake along with the Bollywood producer-director.”

Jersey’s massive success has also made Nani hot property in the Telugu industry. Though his last venture Devadas flopped at the box office, this is a true comeback which makes his upcoming films with Vikram Kumar and Mohan Krishna Indraganti even more exciting to watch out for. The actor has now been bombarded with five scripts from different directors, and will be giving it some thought over the next few days.