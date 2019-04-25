  3. Regional
Is Dil Raju planning to hold a special screening of Jersey for Karan Johar?

Dil Raju is very keen on remaking Jersey in Bollywood. He is currently asking for a time slot from Karan Johar so that he can hold a screening of the film.

Dil RajuGowtam TinnanuriJerseyKanchana 3karan joharMohan Krishna IndragantiNaniVikram Kumar
