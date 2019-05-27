Is director Krish of Manikarnika fame directing his next film in Hindi? Read on

In Com Staff May 27 2019, 10.14 pm May 27 2019, 10.14 pm

Director Krish aka Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi has been in the news for the controversy surrounding the film Manikarnika, featuring Kangana Ranaut. This film about Jhansi Ki Rani had amassed more controversies than any other film in the recent past. Kangana who played the titular role claimed that it was her who directed most of the film while the director negated it. In addition to that, Krish’s two Telugu films NTR Mahanayakudu and NTR Kathanayakudu also did not do too well and were met with bad reviews. In this context, the director had recently mentioned about his plans in a press interaction.

Although feeling a bit low due to the response for his recent films - Manikarnika and NTR biopics, Krish is not bitter about his future plans. In a media interaction, he was quoted as saying about his next script, “Hits and misses are part of the film industry and one should learn to take it with the right stride. I do feel bad about the failure of NTR biopics, but that does not mean that I would not do any more biopics. For all you know, my next could be a costume drama like Kanche or Gautamiputra Satakarni. Or it could even be a contemporary commercial flick like Gabbar is Back.”

He also added that people are saying his next film is in Hindi. But he is yet to decide on the language that he would be working in for his next. “Right now, there are quite a few ideas that I am working on. They would slowly take shape and it is very premature to talk about them right now.” About his tiff with Kangana Ranaut on Manikarnika, the Kanche director said that he does not want to talk about it anymore and that he wished her luck. It has to be observed that Krish is a prolific director who has made many notable films like Gamyam, Vedam, Kanche, Gautami Putra Satakarni, and Krishnam Vande Jagatgurum.